WILLIAMS,
ELLA MAE BURSE
Ella Mae Burse Williams, age 79, wife of the late Joseph Williams, peacefully left this earthly scene on Mother's Day, (Sunday, May 12, 2019) in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Kenneth J. Curry delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Patterson Community Cemetery. Mrs. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And following the Eulogy. The Procession will form at the residence of her Daughter, Janice R. Wilcox, 1816 SW 226th Street, Newberry, FL, at 10:00AM.
Loving Memories will remain with her Daughters - Shirley Williams (& Cleveland), Janice R. Wilcox and Najwana 'Nae' Williams; Son - Najuan Williams (& Murdean) - Chester Rollins and Allen Rollins - deceased; 11 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grands; Sister - Thelma Vinson; And a host of In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019