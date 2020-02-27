|
|
McDANIEL, SR.,
ELLAS ANTHONY
Ellas Anthony McDaniel, Sr., age 65, son of the late Ellas 'Bo Diddley' McDaniel & Ethel Smith-McDaniel Bowman, Retired Construction Framer & US Navy Veteran entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at The Baughman Center (University of Florida/Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Luke Robinson delivering Words of Comfort. The Burial will follow at the Rosemary Cemetery (Bronson, FL). Mr. McDaniel will only be viewed at The Baughman Center during the Service - with the Processional.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife - Tracy McDaniel of Gainesville, FL; Daughters - Kristin McDaniel of Hawthorne, FL and Tatyana McDaniel of Gainesville, FL; sons - Ellas McDaniel Jr. (& Brenae) of Gainesville, FL, Ellas A. McDaniel III of Hawthorne, FL, Tremaine McDaniel (& NaToya) of Waldo, FL and Corey McDaniel and Kendrick Hayes of Gainesville, FL; former wife - Phyllis Seville of Hawthorne, FL; sisters - Terri Haines (& Lucious) of Gainesville, FL, Evelyn Cooper (& Dave), Tammi McDaniel of Archer, FL and Pamela Jacobs of Norfolk, VA; 10 grandchildren; uncle - Ronnie Smith of Archer, FL; in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020