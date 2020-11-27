Ellen Dale Griffin
Gainesville - Ellen Dale McEvilley Griffin was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 26th, 1937, and left to be with the Lord on November 8th, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida.
Ellen was a devoted and loving mother, and a devout Catholic. She leaves behind many dear family and friends on her soul's journey. We will all miss her merry laughter, quick wit, and compassionate outlook.
After graduating from Wellesley College in 1959, Ellen spent ten years in New York City, working for the Catholic Church in the service of the poor and underprivileged. She later earned a higher degree from the University of Florida, and spent the rest of her life in Gainesville, as a social worker. A gifted writer and published poet, Ellen felt deeply the pain of others. A lifetime Democrat, Ellen was civic-minded, and was delighted to vote in the 2020 Presidential election.She had a special love for animals and music.
Ellen made spiritual pilgrimages to Italy, Spain, France and Ireland, deepening her love and understanding of the Catholic faith, and other cultures. Ellen was blessed to have received holy communion for the last years of her life, from the hands of her dear friend Colleen Booker, under the auspices of St Augustine Catholic Church.
In the mid 1980's, Ellen was the one millionth customer in a grocery check out line, winning a trip for two to the USSR. She took her son and had a marvelous time. Ellen loved to read, and enjoyed being a member of the St Augustine's Church Women's Book Group. Ellen loved to sing hymns, and played the piano and guitar in former days. Ellen is survived by two nephews, Thomas and Monte McEvilley, and many loving cousins She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, joining her beloved son Christopher, and former husband Carl Griffin.
