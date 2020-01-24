Home

ELLEN IRENE RIST


1926 - 2020
RIST, ELLEN IRENE
Ellen Irene Rist, 94, of Bronson went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. Born in Queens, NY on January 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Patrick & Anna Hendricks. She grew up in Long Island, NY with a love for animals & dance. Ellen was a talented dancer; particularly in ballet. She danced professionally for a number of years, receiving an invitation to dance with the Radio City Rockettes.
Ellen married Gustav Rist & turned her attention to her family. They owned 'East Coast Custom Builders' where she drew all the blueprints & partnered the company. After selling the construction company they purchased a large cattle ranch in Manitoba Canada & a winter home in Miami Florida. Later she began a career as a High School teacher, having earned her Bachelor's degree from Adelphi College in New York & later her Master's degree. Relocating to Bronson Florida in 1969 she lived out the remainder of her life on her own ranch. She was a prayer warrior, loved the Lord, & was a devoted child of God. She felt blessed that she worked as a teacher in two local prisons until she was 86. She called that her ministry having impacted so many lives.
She is survived by her daughter Robin Hammond, daughter Holly Cunningham & husband Mike, son Jay Rist & wife Kem. Grandchildren: Crystal, Nicole, Alysa, Kelli, Brent, Courtney. Great Grandchildren: Micah, Audrey, Noah, Austin, Colton, Ellie, Jake, Charlotte, William, & Elaina.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted on January 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bronson at 4 PM. Address 460 South Court Street, Bronson FL 32621. Flower arrangements by Fernwood Flowers (352-490-5331) and/or in lieu of flowers make a donation to 'I am Born Again Ministries' PO Box 525, Micanopy FL 32667.
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
