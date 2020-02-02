|
|
ROBINSON, ELLEN WEEKS
Ellen Weeks Robinson, age 92 of High Springs, FL passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born July 16, 1927 in Enterprise, Alabama to Ammie B. and Ethel Johnson Weeks.
Ellen loved Jesus and she loved her family. She was a Sunday School teacher at Windsor Baptist Church, Orange Heights Baptist Church and North Central Baptist Church for many years. A present member of Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, cooking and canning and playing word find.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Chiappini Townsend (Bill); son, Timmy Brown; stepdaughter, Martha Johns Williams (Al); five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a great-great grandson.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 7100 NW 39th Ave. A celebration of her life will follow the visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tom Nelson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Eliam Cemetery in Melrose. A reception will follow the interment at Grace Baptist Church. For those who wish, donations may be made in Ellen's name to Vitas Hospice,
https://vitascommunity
connection.org/.
Plantation Oaks Assisted Living, 23301 US-27, High Springs, FL 32643 or Grace Baptist Church, 7100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020