FORT, JR., ELLIS F.

In Loving Memory of

Butch 'Al' Fort

Ellis Franklin Fort Jr, born May 18, 1944, of Waldo, FL, passed away on July 25, 2020, in Gainesville, FL. He was 76 years of age.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 30th 2020, in the Veterans Section at Forest Meadows Cemetery East, 3700 SW Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL, 32641. Flowers can be sent to Forest Meadows Funeral Home at 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606.



