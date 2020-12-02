Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellis Pelham, Sr.

Waldo, FL - Ellis "Pookie" Pelham, Sr., age 96, transitioned on November 23, 2020 in Waldo, FL. He's a World War II, U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from the city of Gainesville, Ground Maintenance Department. Survived by a brother, Charlie Pelham (Martha), Fernandina Beach, FL; children, Shirley Pelham Jones, Gainesville, FL, Cherrstine Pelham Sim (Jonathan), Gainesville, FL, Ellis J. Pelham, Waldo, FL and Donell Pelham (Johnnie Mae), Raleigh, FL; 5 granddaughters, 13 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Free Canaan Cemetery, Earlton, FL, Moderator Gregory E. Pelham Sr. is Officiating. Viewing on Friday, December 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville. Mask and Social Distancing To Be Observed. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store