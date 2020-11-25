Elmer Barrett Mayze, Jr.

Gainesville - Mr. Elmer Barrett Mayze, Jr. age 61, passed away November 20th, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Mayze moved from Jacksonville to Gainesville with his family over fifty years and was employed with Butler Enterprises as an Environmental Technician. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia A. Corey, Alfonia Lee Boskit, and Willie C. Mayze.

Mr. Mayze is survived by his sisters, Jeanette Mayze Cowart, Margraret Mayze, Charlean Coleman, all of Gainesville, FL, Edna Mae Mayze, Jacksonville, FL, Johnnie Mae Rudd, Dallas, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Mayze will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



