Elmer Barrett Mayze Jr.
Elmer Barrett Mayze, Jr.
Mr. Elmer Barrett Mayze, Jr. age 61, passed away November 20th, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Mayze moved from Jacksonville to Gainesville with his family over fifty years and was employed with Butler Enterprises as an Environmental Technician. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia A. Corey, Alfonia Lee Boskit, and Willie C. Mayze.
Mr. Mayze is survived by his sisters, Jeanette Mayze Cowart, Margraret Mayze, Charlene Coleman, all of Gainesville, FL, Edna Mae Mayze, Shirley Mayze, both of Jacksonville, FL, Johnnie Mae Rudd, Dallas, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Reposing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
