Elmer D. Gay
Gainesville - Elmer D. Gay passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born October 31, 1927 in St. Augustine FL and lived most of his life by Newnan's Lake in Gainesville. He was a member of the Orange Heights Baptist Church. Mr. Gay loved to fish and tinker on stuff. He served in the US Army from 1946 to 1948. He worked in Maintenance at UF until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his Parents O.D Gay and Emily Frances Hood. A sister Madge West and an infant son James Walter.
He is survived by his son Danny Gay (Rita) a daughter Peggy Fox (Casey). He also has 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Meadows East, 3700 SE Hawthorne Road with Rev. Jim Riley officiating. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
