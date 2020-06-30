HENRY, ELMER 'POP'Mr. Elmer 'Pop' Henry age 95,World War II Veteran of the United States Navy where he earned the rank of Steward's Mate, First Class, passed away June 22, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. After leaving the military, Mr. Henry was employed as a Chef with the Atlantic Coastline Railroad, Pi Lamda Phi, Sigma Nu, Delta Tau Delta, and the Chuck Wagon Restaurant. He was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church where he served with the Culinary Committee, and a member of the Masonic Family. 'Pop' touched the hearts of many while operating his own business, 'Pop's' Restaurant in the Porters Community. He was preceded in death by his children, Willie White, and Marcia Plummer.Mr. Henry is survived by his children, Albert White (Ora), Elmer Charles Henry, Scherwin Henry (Charmaine), Michael Henry (Bonnie), Janice Henry, Emma Jean Cooper, Viola Jones (Woodrow), Mary Lee Hutto, all of Gainesville, FL, Patricia Chatmon, Jacksonville, FL, sister, Mary Lee Hadley, ('Dotson' Charlie), Gainesville, FL, godson, Henry Latimore, Gainesville, FL, and twenty-three grandchildren.Funeral Services for Mr. Henry will be held 11:00am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home 7020 S.W. 63rd Blvd., 'Arredondo', Gainesville, FL, Rev. Adrian Taylor, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc, 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.Mr. Henry will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and at his home from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Thursday, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Viola and Woodrow James, 1011 S.E. 10th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15 am to form the Cortege.'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'