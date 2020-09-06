SCHIRMER,

ELMER WALTER

Loving and devoted husband and father, Elmer 'Dutch' Walter Schirmer, died on August 26 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, at the age of 88. Dutch was born in Chicago on January 19, 1932, to Alvin and Helena (nee Uransky) Schirmer, and grew up in Maple Heights (OH). He attended Miami University in Ohio, graduating in 1954 with a BS in Physics and Math. After three years of active duty in the US Navy, he served in the US Naval Reserve, Medical Service Corps, until he retired at the rank of Commander in 1992. In 1957, Dutch moved to Albuquerque where he studied Chemistry at the University of New Mexico while working at the VA Hospital. There he met and married his wife of nearly 62 years, Mary Lou (nee Doederlein), of Monroe (MI). In 1960, they moved to Washington, DC, where Dutch worked at the National Institutes of Health, while completing an MSc in Biochemistry at Georgetown University. They moved their young family to Indianapolis in 1966, where Dutch worked as a biochemist at Eli Lilly and Co. from 1967 to 1991. In 1993, they moved to Gainesville, where they became active members of University Lutheran Church and volunteered for Alachua Habitat for Humanity, where Dutch served as Chair of the Family Selection Committee until 2003. Dutch will be remembered for his kindness and outgoing personality. He was preceded in death by his sister Arline Bohning, and infant daughter Heidi (1967), and is survived by Mary Lou, daughter Gretchen, her husband, Brahim, and grandson Youssef Tazoui (Little Rock, AR), sons Kurt (Los Angeles, CA) and Eric (Edinburgh, Scotland), and his brother, Donald (Sandusky, OH).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store