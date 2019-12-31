Home

Elmont Gregory Sykes passed away on December 21, 2019 at UF Health Shands Hospital from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born in Tampa, Florida on September 7, 1976.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie Sykes; his children, Justin Hamby, Rebecca Sykes, Johnathan Elmont Sykes, and James Sykes; his granddaughter, Adalynn Bundy; his step children, Kayla Bush, Madison Perrin, and Quinn Perrin; his father, Donald Elmont Sykes; his sister, Jennifer Sykes; and his grandmother, Inell Thompson. Elmont was 42 years old and left a legacy of light and love that lives on in all who knew him.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
