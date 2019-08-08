|
|
JENKINS,
ELNORA VIRGINIA, 80
Elnora V. Jenkins of Hawthorne, transitioned from this life July 28, 2019. She's a retired Cook with the Putnam County School Board. Survived by a son, Raymond (Janice) Mahoney, Ocala, FL; a brother, Elven (Linda) Livingston, Moultrie GA; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Celebration Of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon is eulogist. Burial will be in Sister Spring Cemetery, Interlachen, FL. Viewing on Friday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. The cortege will form at 10:15 a.m. at the home of Hardie White Sr.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www,pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019