STEPHENSON, ELOUISE A.
Mrs. Elouise A. Stephenson, age 92 passed away July 16th, 2019 at the home of her granddaughter in Gainesville, FL. She was a member of House of Prayer and was employed at Wilson's Department Store in housekeeping. Mrs. Stephenson was born in Philadelphia, PA, but lived much of her life was in Gainesville, FL. She was preceded in death by her son, Jasper Stephenson.
Mrs. Stephenson is survived by her children; Harold Stephenson, Tampa, FL, Leonard Stephenson, Maria Hill, both of Gainesville, FL, Maxine Kiah, Phoenix, AZ, nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Stephenson will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Landmark Holy Temple of God, Bishop Harvey Hutchinson, Jr., Pastor, Minister Jeanette Camps, Officiating; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Stephenson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, at which time the family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 6:00pm. She will also repose on Saturday at the Church From 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her granddaughter, Tracy Hill, 1002 N.E. 19th Place, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019