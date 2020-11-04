Elree Gordon Cuthbert

Hawthorne - Elree Gordon Cuthbert, 82 of Hawthorne transitioned on October 30, 2020. A retired housekeeper, she was a member of Gordon Chapel Community Church. Preceded in death by her husband, William Cuthbert Sr.; son, William Cuthbert Jr.; siblings, Gussie Flowers, Leon Gordon. Survived by her children, Valencia and Pastor Albert Mann, Michael (Shirley) Rutledge, Phillip Cuthbert, Stanley Cuthbert; Siblings, Almetta Thompkins, Dorothy (Eugene) Jackson, Roosevelt Gordon, Charlene (Edward) McDonald, Jannie (William) Hayes, Earl (Evelyn) Gordon; Nora (Roger) Donley, Rosa (John) Harris, Joseph (Melanie) Scott; and a host of grands, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Albert Mann is Officiating. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after the eulogy. Family will meet at the church 12:45 p.m. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



