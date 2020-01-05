|
KULA, ELSA
Elsa Kula passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida. She was 101 years old.
Ms. Kula was born in 1918 in New York, NY, and was an artist her entire life. She was intensely creative, always with a sense of humor and playfulness.
She attended Pratt Institute in New York, then moved to Chicago to study at the Institute of Design. There she met and married Davis Pratt. Elsa also taught at the Institute of Design and worked as a commercial artist in Chicago before moving to Carbondale, Illinois to teach Graphic Arts and Design at Southern Il-linois University. She loved to travel, and taught and lived in Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Elsa retired in 1980 and moved to Gainesville, Florida, where she continued to be an active artist and volunteer at St. Francis House. She painted portraits and exhibited them to bring attention to the challenges of being homeless. She was recently honored in a New Bauhaus exhibit at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Survivors include her daughters Jessica Jaeger (Gene), Miranda Pratt (Chris Wells) and three grandchildren (Haley Jaeger, Davis Wells, Caitlin Wells Salerno (Jon)), and one great grandson (Hank Salerno) with one on the way.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 at the Congregation B'nai Israel Synagogue, 3830 NW 16 Blvd., Gainesville FL 32605. Please visit her memorial page at
