Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE CELLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE BEA CELLON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELSIE BEA CELLON Obituary
CELLON, ELSIE BEA
Elsie Bea Cellon of Alachua, FL, passed away Thursday February 7, 2019 at NFRMC. She was 84. Born in LaCrosse, FL, Bea graduated from Alachua High School in 1952. She was a homemaker who adored her family. She is survived by her loving family, husband of 65 years, Kenneth Cellon; daughter Cheryl Cellon Lindquist; sons Jeff and Richard Cellon; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Andy Strickland.
Graveside funeral services for Bea will be announced in Tuesday's paper.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.