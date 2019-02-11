|
|
CELLON, ELSIE BEA
Elsie Bea Cellon of Alachua, FL, passed away Thursday February 7, 2019 at NFRMC. She was 84. Born in LaCrosse, FL, Bea graduated from Alachua High School in 1952. She was a homemaker who adored her family. She is survived by her loving family, husband of 65 years, Kenneth Cellon; daughter Cheryl Cellon Lindquist; sons Jeff and Richard Cellon; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Andy Strickland.
Graveside funeral services for Bea will be announced in Tuesday's paper.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019