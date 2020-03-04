|
BAXTER,
EMERSON 'BUCK'
2/22/1937 - 2/25/2020
Buck passed away at the E.T. York Haven Hospice care Center in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, following a long illness.
His career was largely in real estate/ builder master of all trades. A skilled craftsman, he could fix anything. His Army service included deployment to Germany. He was a great and innovative cook who delighted in feeding others and discovering some new kitchen tool. Obsessively curious, his only TV viewing NOVA, factual documentaries, wildlife, and science. He embraced technology and photography enthusiastically. He loved travel, including camping in the Arizona desert and he loved all bodies of water, once acquiring a trawler and piloting it from Lake Huron by way of the Tom Bigby Waterway, through the inter-coastal waterways of FL, and returning through the Erie Canal. His epic Scrabble skills often allowed him to delightedly engage opponents in spirited bouts of gloating. He was truly a man of many interests who tried to live life fully.
Born in Detroit, MI to and predeceased by parents Aubrey Baxter and Evelyn Margaret Peek Baxter, he is survived by his fond companion Anita Smart of Gainesville, FL, daughter Martha Baxter Schmehl (Duane Hoffer) of Brant, MI, son Eugene Emerson 'Duffy' Baxter of Austin, TX, sister Audrey Evelyn 'Sally' Baxter Bradford (Wayne) of Garden City, MI, brother Eugene Baxter of Allen Park, MI, grandson Hayden Emerson Baxter of Fort Collins, CO, granddaughter Kathryn Norton (William) of Plano, TX, 3 great grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, and the last of many beloved cats Pamuk and Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
(donate3.cancer.org) or the Celiac Disease Foundation
(celiac.org).
Three words that describe Buck are: Intelligent, Spontaneous, and Gregarious. He will be missed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020