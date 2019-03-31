|
KRESHKA, EMIL 'MIKE'
Emil 'Mike' Kreshka, age 100, passed away in his home in his sleep on March 4, 2019.
His memorial service will be at St. John's Cathedral in Jacksonville on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.
https://www.bgcnf.org/
donate-1-1
or The St. John's Cathedral fund, Love at the Core
https://www.jaxcathedral.org/our-neighbors/.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019