SHULER, EMMA JEAN
Mrs. Emma Jean Shuler, 82 of Newberry, Florida passed away peacefully at Shands Hospital on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, James Washington and Mother, Wihelmenia Norwood.
She leaves to hold loving memories in the hearts of her husband, Deacon Charlie Shuler Sr. thirteen children; Jackie Kelley of Gainesville, FL, Charlie Shuler Jr. (Faith) of Norfolk, VA, Rosa Nattiel (Reginald), Felecia Smith (Vernon), Deacon James Shuler Sr. (Lisa) of all of Newberry, FL, Clarence Shuler (Cherry) of Trinidad and Tobago, Sandra Boykin (Willie) of Archer, FL, Fredrick Shuler (Yutta) of Germany, Vanessa Shuler of Gainesville, FL, Tashama McGee (Fred) of Archer, FL, Teresa Faulkner of Alabama, Shawntell Shuler of South Carolina and Stephanie Shuler of Houston, TX.
Wake services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at St. Peter M.B.C., 17026 SW 83rd Ave, Archer, FL from 6-8pm. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, 11am @ The Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville, FL. Interment will follow in the Newberry Community Cemetery.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019