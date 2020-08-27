1/1
EMMA LEE HARRIS
HARRIS, EMMA LEE
Mrs. Emma Lee Harris age 93 passed away August 14th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Harris moved to Gainesville in 1947 and became a visible face in Gainesville. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board, Usher Board, and the Gainesville Friendly Prayer Band. Mrs. Harris was also an active member of the Order of Eastern Star, Daughter of Elks, and Enas, and was employed with Tacachale as a Human Service Worker, I until her retirement.
She leaves fond memories in the hearts of her two sons Lawrence J. Hicks, Sr., Bernard R. Hicks, Sr. both of Gainesville, FL, six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Harris will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at St. Marks Cemetery, Newberry, FL, Rev. W.G. Mayberry, Eulogist; burial will follow immediately after the Service of Committal. Arrangements en-trusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Harris will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from
2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs.
Harris, 1518 N.E. 2nd Street at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Staff Member of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.
"A CHESTNUT SERVICE"

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
AUG
29
Service
10:30 AM
at the home of Mrs. Harris
AUG
29
Burial
St. Marks Cemetery
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Marks Cemetery
