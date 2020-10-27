1/1
Emma Lee Henderson
Emma Lee Henderson
Lake Butler - Age 71, Daughter of the late Ben & Jessie Henderson, Retired Behavioral Program Specialist with Tacachale & 1968 Graduate of Union County High School, peacefully left this earthly scene on Saturday, October 24, 2020, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Florida).
Ms. Henderson was a Member of Greater Elizabeth Baptist Church.
The Public Visitation for Ms. Henderson will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM. On Saturday, October 31, 2020, The Public Visitation will be held at Greater Elizabeth Baptist Church (Lake Butler, FL) 1:00-2:30PM with the Homegoing Celebration immediately following at the Fort Call Cemetery at 3:00PM (where she will also be viewed with the Processional). Pastor Jewel Warren will deliver Words of Comfort. The Procession will form at Ms. Henderson's residence (of Lake Butler, FL) at 12:15PM.
Endearing Memories will remain with The Love Of Her Life – Kato Webb of Lake Butler, FL; Daughters – Dawn Henderson Sanders (& Roosevelt) of Selma, AL (Tiffany Henderson – Deceased); 4 Grandchildren; 1 Great Grandchild; Brothers - Grady Henderson (& Patsy), Leroy Henderson, Clifford Henderson and Eddie Henderson; Sisters - Minnie Davis, Lizzie Jordan, Alma Stephens (& Roy), Margaret Henderson all originally of Lake Butler, FL (siblings - Ben Henderson, Claude Henderson, Willie Henderson, Lillie Jones, Mabel Green, Rosetta Warren, Thorsha Henderson, Mary Ann Henderson and Everlena Henderson preceded her in death); brother-in-law - Sylvester Warren; sister-in-law - Ceyona Henderson; an Aunt; Nieces & Nephews; Cousins; & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th St., Gainesville, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
