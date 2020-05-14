SHELL, EMMA RUTH

Ms. Emma Ruth Shell age 67, passed away May 11th, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Ms. Shell was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1971. She was employed as a Hair Stylist.

Ms. Shell is survived by her daughters, Connie Hawkins, Angela Frett, Samantha Hamilton, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Brian Davis, Gainesville, FL, Chuck Davie(Kim), Ft. Myers, FL, sister, Vivian Holmes, Atlanta, GA, brother-in-law, Brian Johnson Davis, Gainesville, FL, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Ms. Shell will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 15th, 2020 with visitation from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.

