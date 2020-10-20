Eric Breil Tholen
Gainesville - Eric Tholen of Gainesville, FL died on October 12th at 46 years of age from a heart attack induced by epileptic seizures. Loved by his family and friends, Eric was an incredibly loyal family member, fiancé, and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was the type of guy that remained in close contact with his childhood friends and made new friends in an instance wherever life took him. He was his parent's full time "IT Guy" and made sure his fiancé forgot how to open her own door. He loved baseball, golf, movies, traveling, working with his hands, reading, and helping his friends and family with anything they needed.
Eric was born on April 13, 1974 in Chicago, IL. He grew up in Gainesville, FL, graduating from Buchholz High School (class of 1992). Eric played football and baseball growing up. He was a catcher at Buchholz and served as team manager for the Santa Fe College baseball team from 1992 – 1995.
After earning his AA degree from Santa Fe, Eric began his working career as a groundskeeper in professional baseball with the Sarasota White Sox at their spring training complex. Following some time in Sarasota, Eric decided to pursue a bachelor's degree in Sport Management at Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL, earning his degree in 2000 and working with the Flagler baseball team and athletics department.
Following his degree, Eric moved to Chicago, IL, his place of birth, to serve as the director of baseball operations for the Schaumberg Flyers from 2000 – 2005. Eric worked tirelessly for the team and drew great satisfaction from being an instrumental part of the Flyers' organization and loved his time living in Chicago.
Making the difficult decision to leave baseball and Chicago, Eric moved back to Gainesville in 2005, first working as a resource manager for LifeSouth Community Blood Center then at RTI Surgical for nearly 10 years, where he was a Quality Coordinator, Operations & Corporate Training Manager, and most importantly, where he met his amazing fiancé Lori Garrett.
Eric began working at Philips Corporation in the spring of 2019, where he served as Quality Assurance Manager in their Eugene, OR location up until Sept. 2020. He was to begin working remotely for Philips in Virginia Beach, VA when he passed suddenly. Eric is survived by his fiancé Lori Garrett and her children, Aliesha, Alexandria and Patrick, of Virginia Beach, VA , his parents Harry and Susan Tholen, his brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Lita Tholen, and his nephew Jack and niece Sofia, all of Gainesville, FL.
Eric's family will hold a private memorial service on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, in-person attendance will be limited to invited family and friends. The service will also be available virtually Saturday, October 24th at 11 a.m. on YouTube.com/TrinityGNV
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com
.