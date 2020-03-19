|
|
GILMORE, ERIC RESHAWN
Eric Reshawn Gilmore, age 46, of Brooker, Florida who resided in Lake City, Florida, and a Corrections Officer Sergeant with the Columbia Correctional Institution of Lake City (where he was employed for 23 years) left the cares of this earthly realm behind and went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville).
Mr. Gilmore was a 1991 Graduate of Buchholz High School where he was instrumental (as an Offensive Lineman) in securing the State Championship for the Buchholz Bobcats Football Team (also in 1991). He later attended Bethune-Cookman University where he graduated in the Year of 2000 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.
He was introduced to Christ at his childhood church (Greater Bell United Methodist Church) of Brooker. Mr. Gilmore was a Member of Gold Standard Lodge 167 Masonic Family (of Lake City, FL).
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Jerusalem Church of God by Faith (of the Monteocha Community/Gainesville, FL) where Elder Duane Gainey is Pastor, with Rev. Jeffery Jones as Eulogist. The Burial will follow at Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Mr. Gilmore will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM. Mr. Gilmore will also be viewed at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother, Laura Gilmore Smith, 1413 NW 230th Place, Brooker, FL at 10:15AM.
His wife - Marilyn Rossin Gilmore and father - Calvin Smith preceded him in death.
Loving Memories will remain with his son - Hercules E. Gilmore and daughter - Amiracle I. Gilmore of Lake City, FL; mother - Laura Gilmore Smith of Brooker, FL; sisters - Kristie Johnson of Philadelphia, PA and LaShaun Smith of Tampa, FL, cousin/as a sister - Lamiah Gilmore of Brooker, FL; brothers - Calvin Smith, II and Dejuan Smith of High Springs, FL; Special Friend - Katina Kelly of Starke, FL; aunts, uncle, in-laws, nieces nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020