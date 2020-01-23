|
RIEDEL, ERIC RICHARD
Eric Richard Riedel, age 75, died peacefully on January 16th, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida, after a long illness. Most recently, he split his time between The Villages, Florida and Brookline, Massachusetts. Eric was born on September 15, 1944 in Hackensack, NJ. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an activist, mentor, singer, dedicated professor and dean, advocate, friend, and neighbor. A memorial service of celebration and remembrance will be held on April 5th at 2 pm at First Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Eric brought song, love for his children and grandchildren, laughter, and happiness with him wherever he went. He could be relied upon to do his best with integrity, intelligence, and goodwill. He was fun to be with, quick-witted, loving, and musical. He loved to laugh and discover the world through travel and friends.
Eric's professional life was dedicated to the development of young people. As a dean of students and professor of higher education, he was known as a problem solver, optimistic, willing to compromise, a good listener, a hard worker, and a loyal and trustworthy collaborator. He was a fan of bow ties and was often lovingly known as 'the singing dean' for his use of song in the classroom and his participation in campus musicals, choirs and variety shows.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife and eternal love, Karen Anne Zee. Eric treasured the happiness they shared for seven years and loved to tell the story of how, after having been high school sweethearts, they reconnected at their 50th reunion at Northfield Mount Hermon School. 'I finally got the girl!' Eric would say proudly, in his typically playful manner. They were married in 2014 at First Church in Cambridge in Massachusetts' Harvard Square.
Eric will also be lovingly remembered by: his daughter, Helen Sundquist, and her husband, Eben; his son, Richard Riedel, and his wife, Sarah; his sister, Anita Murren; Karen Anne's children, Becky Collet, and her husband, Denis, and Jennifer Bailey and her husband, Stewart; his six beloved grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jack, Teddy, Libby, Elliott, and Otto; and countless extended family and friends whose lives he touched in meaningful ways. He is predeceased by his first wife of 47 years, (Margaret) Anne Partridge Riedel, and his parents, Richard Herman Riedel and Lydia Boehmer Riedel.
Eric's passion for music began when he was a young adult, tirelessly working and participating in many choirs and musicals. He established his professional credentials with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Rutgers University, a Master's Degree in Education, Counseling and Guidance from Indiana University, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from the University of Chicago. He served as a Dean of Students for forty-four years and helped support and inspire hundreds of young scholars at St. Lawrence University, Lake Forest College, Bradford College, Colby-Sawyer College, Kent State University and Hiram College, where he last worked for ten years. Upon his retirement in 2014, the Hiram student body honored him with the creation of an endowment in his name, the 'Eric R. Riedel Discretionary Student Activities Endowment Fund.'
Among his many accomplishments, he was proud of his role as an educator. 'Don't be afraid to keep discovering who you are,' he once said in a published interview at Hiram College. 'I think life is by no small measure an inward journey to self-discovery. Discover the core that is you.'
Most recently, Eric was an active and integral part of the community at First Church in Cambridge, making deep friendships and singing in the choir, while also serving as a Deacon.
'As one who doesn't really believe in 'goodbye,' Eric told the Hiram College newspaper in 2014, 'I will take you with me and look forward to our next meeting. I hope that you will also keep me with you.' We always will.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at First Church in Cambridge on April 5th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric's name to First Church in Cambridge, Congregational, United Church of Christ, 11 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA, Northfield Mount Hermon High School, the Eric R. Riedel Discretionary Student Activities Endowment Fund at Hiram College and/or Operations Crossroads Africa, which Eric served with and is often noted as a precursor to the Peace Corps. All of these organizations played a pivotal part in Eric's life and are organizations that he truly loved and admired.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020