ANDERSON, ERIC THOMAS
Eric Thomas Anderson, age 28, passed away in Deland, FL on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Eric was born on February 11, 1991 in Gainesville, Florida, the youngest of four Anderson children. A Gator from early on, he attended Baby Gator Preschool, P.K. Yonge Elementary School, Howard Bishop Middle School, Gainesville High School, Santa Fe College, and the University of Florida. He was baptized and confirmed at Gethsemane Lutheran Church and later attended University Lutheran Church as a college student. For four seasons, from 2009 to 2012, he participated in Drum Corps International as a member of the Troopers. He received his bachelor's degree from UF in 2017 with a triple major in philosophy, mathematics, and biochemistry. While in college and beyond, he devoted many hours to volunteering at the Helping Hands medical clinic for the homeless. In recent years, he became a member of the Baha'i Faith and, along with other Baha'i members, dedicated himself to mentoring disadvantaged youth. For the past seven months he had been residing in Louisiana and working for the city of New Orleans. Eric, known as Thomas to many of his friends, is survived by his mother, Kathryn Henderson (Harold), two brothers, Kenny and Brian Anderson, a sister, Amy Anderson, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a niece. He is predeceased by his father, Walter Anderson, and grandparents, Richard and Clarice Anderson. The family has established an endowed scholarship fund in Eric's name at the Santa Fe College Foundation, Inc. Contributions to this fund can be made by check to the Santa Fe College Foundation, Inc., 3000 NW 83rd Street, Gainesville, FL 32606 or at sfcollegefoundation.org, indicating the donation is for the Eric Thomas Anderson scholarship fund. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church 419 NE 1st Street Gainesville, FL 32601. Interment will follow in Forest Meadows Central. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601.
