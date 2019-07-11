|
GEORGE, ERICA AISHA
Erica Aisha George passed away on July 3rd 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 17, 1979 in Gainesville, FL. She grew up in Gainesville. She attended school in Alachua County graduating from Eastside High School in 1998. After graduation Erica continued to work and live in Gainesville, Florida. She worked as devoted employee at Infinite Energy in Gainesville, Florida. She enjoyed time with her children and the many roles and joys of being a mother. The beaches of Florida and water parks were trips she enjoyed on hot, sunny days. In the end Erica was tired and now she is at rest.
She leaves to mourn her passing three daughters Brenasia Baker, Ne'yanna Ross, Jaylen George and one son Jaden George of Gainesville, FL; her mother Brenda Bradley and stepfather Victor Bradley of Gainesville, FL, she is preceded in death by her father Eddie George Jr.; brother Leon Gaskin, III (Amaris) Valdosta, GA; sister, Shanada Williams of Gainesville, FL, her grandparents Eddie George, paternal grandfather (Gladys deceased), of Gainesville, FL and maternal grandmother and grandfather Bessie Little and Willie little preceded her in death, nieces Mackenzie Gaskin, Taraji Gaskin, aunts Dale Harris (Charles) of Gainesville FL, Faye Parker (Larry) of Jacksonville, FL, Tara George of Jacksonville, FL, Margaret Hill of Gainesville, FL, Pamela Little (Lorenzo) of Gainesville, FL, Andrea Mann of Gainesville, Fl, Patricia Little Barnum of Gainesville, FL, Gail Little of Gainesville, FL, uncles Willie Little (Valerie) of Gainesville, FL; Larry Stewart (Sylvia) of North Carolina, preceded in death by Jimmy Little (Diane) of Gainesville, FL; special stepfather, Albert Williams Sr. of Gainesville, FL; special friend, Bernard Bradshaw; Special Cousins Regina Hill of Gainesville, FL, Kenyatta Little of Sanford, FL, Canitra Nelson of Ocala, FL, Zamir & Zia Zimmerman of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Erin Smart (Alex) of Orlando, FL and a host of cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will Held 11:00 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Visitation will Be Held From 10:00 until 7:00 on Friday at Signature Memorial, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019