|
|
DuBOIS,
ERICA LETRACE, 37
Erica L. DuBois, 1999 graduate of Interlachen High School, Behavioral Program Specialist at Tacachale, transitioned from this life March 17, 2019. Survived by daughters, Matia DuBois, Jermaria Anderson and Aquanna Mahoney, all of Hawthorne, FL; mother, Queen DuBois, Hawthorne, FL; father, George Gilmore, Washington, DC; step father, Charles Fred Williams, Hawthorne, FL; siblings, April (William) King, Middleburg, FL, Margo White, Hawthorne, FL, Alex Carlos (Chequita) DuBois, Ocala, FL, Teria (Ray) DuBois, Melrose, FL and Holley (Russell) Howard, Gainesville, FL; special friend, Burnell Thomas, Johnson, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hawthorne High School Auditorium, Pastor Carl Gadson is Presiding, Pastor Albert Mann is Eulogist. Visitation on Friday 4 pm - 7 pm and Saturday at HHS 10:30 am - 11 am. No Viewing after eulogy. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations payable to her daughter, Matia DuBois. The cortege will form at her mother's home, Queen DuBois 10:15 am Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019