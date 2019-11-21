Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
i, FL
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
Gainesville, FL
Erica Yvette Goines Thomas Obituary
THOMAS,
ERICA YVETTE GOINES
Erica Yvette Goines Thomas, age 41, a former resident of Washington, DC, Retired Medical Billing Clerk, peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019 in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Friday, November 22, 2019, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Michael A. Frazier delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mrs. Thomas will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 827 SW 64th Terrace, Apt D, Gainesville at 10:00AM.
Mrs. Thomas' memory will remain in the hearts of her children - Bria Goines of Hinesville GA, Darvis Baptiste Jr., Ayana Thomas, Maurice Thomas Jr., John Kirksey and Gavin Miller of Gainesville, FL; mother - Connie Cook Goodwin of Silver Spring, MD; father - David Hamilton of Upper Marlboro, MD; brothers - Valentino Cook (& Tambuler) of Alachua, FL and Richard Goines of Silver Spring, MD; sister - Ursula Goines-Audrey (& Anthony) of Land O' Lakes, FL; aunts - Renae Cook, Felicia Cook-Fair (& Roderick), Monica Cook-Adams (& Willie Jr.) and uncles - Gomez Cook and Rodderick Cook (all originally of Gainesville, FL) and Edward Hamilton of Maryland; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
