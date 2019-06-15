Home

ERMA L. ALBRITTON Obituary
ALBRITTON, ERMA L.
Lifelong resident of Raiford, FL, Ms. Erma L. Albritton age 69, passed away June 5th, 2019 at her home in Raiford, FL. Ms. Albritton attended the public schools of Union County and was a member of Baldwin House of Prayer.
She is survived by her devoted nephew, John Dinsmore (Craig Smith), Sarasota, FL, a devoted niece, Betty Moore (Wayne), Raiford FL, devoted grandniece, Nikki Moore (Lamaris), Palatka, FL, devoted grandnephew, Josh Moore, Jacksonville, FL, brother, Lawrence Albritton (Bertha), St. Petersburg, FL, sisters, Ethel (Richard), Jacksonville, FL, Carolyn Couger (Leonard), Raiford, FL, special uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
A Graveside Service for Ms. Albritton will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Sapp Cemetery, New River, FL, Pastor William Fudge, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Albritton will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 14th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm; the family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Ms. Albritton will be viewed on Saturday at Graveside from 10am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Albritton, 13931 N.E. 222nd Place, Raiford, FL at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 15 to June 16, 2019
