TETSTONE, SR.,
ERNEST GLENN
Mr. Ernest Glenn 'Bud' Tetstone, Sr., age 74, of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. Bud was born on March 18, 1945 in Brooker, FL, to the late Tony and Pearl Petty Tetstone. Bud is a lifelong resident of Gainesville and worked as a paint mixer for Harper Paint Company, MM Parrish Construction. Earl Russell Paint, Tacachale and University of Florida. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, listening to Elvis and NASCAR. Most of all, Bud enjoyed vacationing and visiting with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and six brothers.
Bud is survived by his wife of 54 years, Syble Riley Tetstone of Gainesville, FL; son, Ernest 'Glenn' Tetstone Jr. of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Tetstone Boatwright (Jonathan Chad) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Alexis Seay, Stevie Rene Kirby-Thompson, Rhiannon Paige Tetstone, Alston James Tetstone, Alexandria Rachael Tetstone, Harrison Brody Tetstone and Cooper Reese Tetstone; great-grandchildren, Kainen and Kaysen Seay.
A service to honor Bud will be held Friday, May 24 at 3pm at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held beginning at 2pm. Service will be officiated by Jimmy Riley, Jr., Chaplain at Ocala Regional. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 24 to May 25, 2019