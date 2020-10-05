1/1
Ernest Gulley Sr.
Ernest Gulley, Sr.
Archer - Mr. Ernest Gulley, Sr., 87 of Archer, Florida passed away on October 4, 2020.
Mr. Gulley leaves to cherish his memories in the hearts of a loving wife, Florence Gulley, 2 children, Ernest Gulley, Jr. and Louvenia Gulley.
The Service for Mr. Gulley will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020,10am in the Long Pond Cemetery, SW 107th Street Archer, Fl. Wake will be held on
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Banks United Methodist Church, 10213 SW 170th St. Archer, Fl. from 4-6pm.
Family and Friends may line up at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gulley to form the cortège at 9am on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020,
122210 SW County Rd, 346 Archer, FL 32618. The family will like for any acts of kindness to be mail or delivered to the home as well.
Services are under the Professional Care of:
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting Memories and Love'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
