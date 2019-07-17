Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
3612 NW 177th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
ERNEST KEITH HUNTER

ERNEST KEITH HUNTER Obituary
HUNTER, ERNEST KEITH "SCOOTER"
Ernest Keith "Scooter" Hunter, age 63 of Hawthorne, passed away at his home Sunday, July 14, 2019. Keith was born July 8, 1956 in Gainesville, Florida to Ernest Katon and the late Mildred White Hunter. He was a 1973 graduate of Eastside High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force. A member of Jasper Hunt Club, he loved to hunt as well as fish, garden and ride horses.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Beth "Betsy" Cooper Hunter; daughter, Georgia Jean Ely and grandson, Legend Trey Woulard; son, Jacob Keith Hunter; brothers, Ronald Edwin Hunter and Anthony Bruce (Heidi) Hunter; sisters, Kim (Mike) Slater and Kay Hunter and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3612 NW 177th Avenue, Gainesville. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019
