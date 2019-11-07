|
CARTER, ERNEST LEE
'AMOS'
Ernest Lee Carter, age 74, son of the late Ager & Australia Carter, Retired Groundskeeper/ Univ of Florida, left this earthly scene on November 2, 2019 during a brief stay at Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Ronald Foxx is Pastor, with Apostle Annette Stubbs delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Brother Carter will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Missionary & Brother Carter's residence, 4608 SE 2nd Place, Gainesville at 10:15AM.
Those left with loving memories are his wife - Missionary Thelma Battle Carter of Gainesville, FL; 7 children; 2 brothers; 1 sister; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; aunts & uncles; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019