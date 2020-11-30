Ernest Marvin "Ernie" Jamerson

Ernest Marvin "Ernie" Jamerson passed away, unexpectedly, November 20, 2020. He was 81 years old. Ernie was affectionally known as Toodilum or Toot by his family and friends. He was a member of Kanapaha Presbyterian Church and a retired sheet metal worker out of Local 435, Jacksonville. In his younger years, Ernie enjoyed playing softball, his airboat, fast cars and motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Most recently Ernie enjoyed watching the wildlife out his front window and spending time in the woods. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone, with anything, at any time.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Ruby Cellon Jamerson, brothers, Bill, Harry, John, David, and Bobby, and sister Peggy. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have fond memories of a fun Uncle who would make 100 mph trips down Archer Road, give driving lessons, make spontaneous beach trips, and mostly someone who would drop everything to come and rescue us from whatever life had dealt. Memories of his laugh and life will warm our hearts until we see him again. He was a great friend to have and he will be sorely missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00pm and located at the Old Jamerson Homestead, 10120 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Florida 32608. Face masks and social distancing will be required.



