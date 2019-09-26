Home

ERNEST TOY BASS Sr. Obituary
BASS, SR., ERNEST TOY
Ernest Toy Bass, Sr., age 67 of Hawthorne passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was born July 19, 1952 in Tallahassee, FL to Bennett and Minnie Bass.
Toy loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and coached youth sports in Hawthorne for 20 years. He was also an avid Florida Gator fan. He worked for the Flowers Baking Company for 44 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett and Minnie Bass along with his grandson Tyson Bass.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Bass; daughter, Kelly Masciale (C. J.); son, Toy Bass, Jr. (Shannon); brothers, Morgan, Johnny, Dean and Ray Bass; grandchildren, Hagen and Daisy Masciale, Easton and Sayge Bass.
In honor of Toy's love for fishing, hunting and the Florida Gators, the family requests Florida Gator or fishing/ hunting attire for his service.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, 22205 SE 69th Ave., Hawthorne with Barry Van Zant and Matt Surrency officiating. He will be laid to rest following in Hawthorne Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
