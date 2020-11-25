1/1
Ernest Walker
Ernest Walker
Gainesville - Mr. Ernest Walker age 70, passed away November 19th, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Walker was a member of Freedom United Methodist Church and was employed with the University of Florida as a Physical Plant Supervisor until his retirement.
Mr. Walker is survived by his children, Ernest Walker, Jr., Alabama, Rodney Coar(Tamara), Ernest L. Walker, Rhonda Coar-Rawls, Adrian Walker, Sarai Denease Walker, all of Gainesville, FL, mother, Melvina Durant, Gainesville, FL, siblings, James Walker, Jr.(Theresa), Tampa, FL, Luther P. Drummer, Judy Wells, both of Gainesville, FL, Lester R. Drummer, Tallahassee, FL, nineteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Walker will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Freedom Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Mary Jackson, conducting the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Walker will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 27th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. Walker, 1610 S.E. 32nd Street, Gainesville at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
