KIRKLAND, ERNESTINE
(TINA) STEPHENS
Ernestine (Tina) Stephens Kirkland (July 26 1940 - April 16 2020) passed away peacefully Thursday April 16th, 2020 at Park Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, Florida.
She graduated as valedictorian from Bronson High School in 1958. She attended Florida State University and was a life long avid fan and supporter of their sports programs.
She was an administrative assistant at Institute of Food and Agricultural Science of the University of Florida for fourteen years and a very successful insurance agent and managed her own business for many years. She was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, Avid reader and loved to travel.
She was born in Gulf Hammock, Florida to Ernest and Juanita Stephens. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and younger brother Bud Stephens.
She is survived by her loving husband Lauris (Kirk) Kirkland of sixty years, Gainesville Florida, Sister Susan Hill of Columbus Georgia, sons Stephen Kirkland and wife Robbie, of Ft. Lauderdale Florida, Kevin Kirkland and wife Sherri of Woodbridge, VA. and daughter Julia (Julie) Kirkland of Conroe, TX. Six Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020