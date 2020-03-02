|
CASTILLO, ERNIE CURTIS
Ernie Curtis Castillo, 67, of Gainesville, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, after a stubborn battle against cancer. Born December 28, 1952, in Miami, Florida to Ernest and Virginia West Castillo, he was an artist, photographer and avid Jeopardy fan. After graduating from Hialeah High and meeting his soul-mate/ wife of 30 years, Diane Marie Ford, they moved to Gainesville in 1986. Diane and Ernie enjoyed providing customer service to shoppers. They made many friends while working in Hialeah and at the old Gainesville Walmart. After retiring, Ernie loved visiting the Alachua County Library and treasure hunting in second-hand stores for his grand-nieces. Believing that the right to vote is precious, he volun-teered numerous years as an assistant election clerk of Alachua County. In his remembrance, please vote! Ernie was predeceased by his wife in 2007, and his parents. He will be missed by his sister, Debra Boyd (husband Richard) Gainesville; sister-in-law, Carol Hill (husband Loran) Austin, Texas; nephew, Robert Hill (wife Michelle) San Antonio, Texas; grandnieces Lauren and Hailey; cherished friends, Stan and Linda Tileston of Gainesville; and adored companion Chihuahua, Missy. A life celebration will occur this spring. For now, eat at Popeye's in his memory.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020