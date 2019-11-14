Home

More Obituaries for ESSIE WILDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESSIE LENA WILDER

ESSIE LENA WILDER Obituary
WILDER, ESSIE LENA
(1957-2019)
Essie Lena Wilder, 62, Trenton, FL. passed away on November 7, 2019. Essie leaves her children to cherish her memories; Mark Ingram, Ronnie Wilder, and James Washington. Services will be held on November 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Location will be listed at a later date. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608)
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
