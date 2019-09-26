Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Estella CRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella CRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella CRAY Obituary
CRAY,
ESTELLA MAE RENTZ
Estella, age 86, Church Mother, Sunday School Director, Foster Grandparent and Volunteer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Haven Hospice (of Gainesville, FL). She was a graduate of Santa Fe College and a life-long devoted Christian - And 'Everybody's Mom'.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held at noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Greater Fort Clarke Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Wisler Merelan delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will immediately follow at Lake Jackson Cemetery (Wellborn, FL). Mother Cray will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 5-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.