CRAY,
ESTELLA MAE RENTZ
Estella, age 86, Church Mother, Sunday School Director, Foster Grandparent and Volunteer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Haven Hospice (of Gainesville, FL). She was a graduate of Santa Fe College and a life-long devoted Christian - And 'Everybody's Mom'.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held at noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Greater Fort Clarke Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Wisler Merelan delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will immediately follow at Lake Jackson Cemetery (Wellborn, FL). Mother Cray will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 5-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019