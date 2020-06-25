Or Copy this URL to Share

WALTON-WHITEHEAD, ESTELLA

Ms. Estella Walton-Whitehead passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are incomplete but will be publicized at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

