ESTELLA WALTON-WHITEHEAD
WALTON-WHITEHEAD, ESTELLA
Ms. Estella Walton-Whitehead passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are incomplete but will be publicized at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
