WALTON-WHITEHEAD, ESTELLA
Ms. Estella Walton-Whitehead passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are incomplete but will be publicized at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.