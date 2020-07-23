HARRIS, ESTHER ALLEN

****A Centenarian****

(108 Years)

Esther Allen Harris born in Sylvester, Georgia on June 22, 1912, Esther lived through and experienced more than most: The presidency of Woodrow Wilson to that of Donald Trump (even seeing the first Black president - Barack Obama). Her longevity allowed her to see important inventions like the refrigerator, the color TV, the air conditioner and more. From Segregation to Integration, from handwriting to the typewriter to the computer, from the days of the horse and buggy to the days of the autonomous/self-driving car, Esther witnessed many of the world's major changes.

Born to Deacon Robert and Lizzie Mitchell (who died when Esther was 9), Esther moved to Gainesville, Florida at the age of 10. Subsequently, she married the late Otis Harris and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where she was employed as a Maid in hotels and later in private homes when she returned to Gainesville.

Esther was known to be God-fearing, witty, astute and self-sufficient.

After 108 years, Esther's bright light was peacefully extinguished during her stay at the North Florida Rehabilitation & Specialty Care facility (of Gainesville, Florida) on July 19, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Destin Williams officiating. Mrs. Harris will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Friday during the Service with the Processional.

Precious Memories will remain with her nieces - Doris W. Cameron (& Nathaniel) of Gainesville, FL and Darlene Sallet of St. Petersburg, FL; nephews - Kenneth A. Walker and Detroit Allen (& Bettye) of Gainesville, FL (James A. Walker, Jr. of Dawson Creek, KY preceded her in death); grand & great grand nieces and nephews; cousins (with a special cousin - Jimmie Brown (& Paula) of Gainesville, FL); & friends.

