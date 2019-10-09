Home

ESTHER STEPHENS


1940 - 2019
ESTHER STEPHENS Obituary
STEPHENS, ESTHER
'SISSY' BONAN
Esther 'Sissy' Bonan Stephens passed away on September 24, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Hartford, Ct. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Edward 'Ed' Stephens, a son Michael Stephen (Sharon), daughters Tracy Robidoux (Ernest), and Trudy Lewis. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren along with a host of family and friends.
Sissy loved to travel and explore unique restaurants, often traveling to different parts of the country to find that special place. She was an awesome cook in her own right and created beautiful desserts and tasty dinners.
Sissy's final wish was not to have any services and to have her ashes laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
