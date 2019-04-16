|
HUTCHINS, ETHEL EARLINE
Mrs. Ethel Earline Hutchins, 83, longtime resident of Hawthorne, Florida, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home, following a long illness.
Mrs. Hutchins was born in Reddick, Florida on September 1, 1935 to the late Erlin and Ethel Sapp. She graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1953 and in the following year, she married Mr. James Hutchins, to whom she was wed for over 47 years, until his death in 2001. Mrs. Hutchins was a lifelong homemaker, raising her children and helping with grandchildren; cooking, sewing, gardening were just some of the things she enjoyed. She was a member of the Melrose Church of Christ.
She is survived by two daughters, Bea Pearson of Hawthorne and Patsy (Greg) Langston of Newton, AL; two sons, Jim Hutchins and Chris Hutchins, both of Hawthorne; a sister, Pat Starling of Melrose; four grandchildren, Robert Hurley, Stacy Fetzer, Brandon Hutchins and Mark Hrbek; two great grandchildren, Kristin and Lucas Fetzer.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., in the Hawthorne Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M., in the WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, 301 South at Lake Avenue. Please visit her memorial page at:
