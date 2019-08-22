Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bartley Temple United Methodist Church
1936 NE 8th Ave.
Gainesville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Bartley Temple United Methodist Church
1936 NE 8th Ave.
Gainesville, FL
ETHEL LOIS DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS, ETHEL LOIS
Ethel Lois Douglas, a 75 year old native of Palatka, FL, and a resident of Gainesville, Fl. passed away on August 08, 2019 at Shands Hospital.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memories one son, Lester Troy Douglas of Waycross, Georgia, two daughters, Anna Devonna Montgomery of Gainesville, FL, Kutura Lynette Douglas of Jacksonville, FL, thirteen grand children and eight great-grandchildren.
Celebration service for Ethel L. Douglas will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church, 1936 NE 8th Ave. Gainesville, FL. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
