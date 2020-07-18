1/1
ETOILE PAINTER
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
PAINTER, ETOILE
'GRANNY TOAD'
THOMPSON
Etoile 'Granny Toad' Thompson Painter, 92 passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born January 7, 1928 in Blount County, Alabama to James Ward Thompson and Fanny Gertrude Chandler Thompson.
She traveled the country with her husband of 73 years before settling down in Gainesville in 1963.
She loved her family fiercely.
She was an avid Gator fan and booster, she followed football, basketball and baseball till she could no longer attend.
She was a member of Westwood Hills Church of God where she was one of the founding members with the first service being held in her home.
Etoile is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Alton, Earl and Ken Thompson, her sisters, Jewel Thompson Kemp and Cora Sue Thompson Wright and her great-grandson Miles Clayton.
Granny Toad is survived by her husband Abraham Lincoln Painter (married 73 years), her sons Jerry Mac Painter, James Fulmer Painter (Elise) and daughter Nancy Painter Clayton (Michael). 8 grandchildren, Paul, Connie, Dawn (Timothy), Alison (Graham), Page (David), Jon (Rebekah), Connor (Taylor) and Rene. 17 great-grandchildren, Austin (Ana), Jessica, Kaitlyn, Blake (Savannah), Adam (Emily), Wade, Holly (Jordan), Caleb, Coleman, Hannah Grace, Abigail, Gray, Caroline, Blakely, Cillian, Henry, and Caydence. 4 great-great grandchildren Lucy, Harlow, Adeline, and Ammery. Her brother, Jackie Lee Thompson (Joanne), and sisters Dorothy Mae Thompson Nelson, Barbara Jo Thompson Fowler, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held. Contributions can be made in her memory to Abraham and Etoile Painter Family Scholarship Fund at Santa Fe College, 3000 NE 83rd Street F-207, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome. com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
